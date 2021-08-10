Public asked to help identify woman after fraudulent checks used in Topeka, Manhattan

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The public has been asked to help identify a woman suspected of check fraud and identity theft.

The Lyon Co. Sheriffs’ Office says in a Facebook post that it is investigating a report from a resident of check fraud and identity theft and it needs the public’s help to identify a possible suspect.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, fraudulent purchases were made at stores in Manhattan and Topeka. It said an additional attempted purchase was made at a store in Lawrence.

Surveillance footage was gathered from a store of a female that made a purchase with a stolen check. The woman was seen wearing a mask in the video and leaves the store in a white SUV with front-end damage.

If anyone has information about the women or the crimes committed, they should call the Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office at 620-341-3205.

