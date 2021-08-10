Advertisement

Police interrupt robbery of man in wheelchair in midtown Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was headed to jail after police officers interrupted the robbery of a man in a wheelchair Tuesday morning in midtown Topeka, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 10:45 a.m. at S.W. 6th Avenue and Clay.

Police Sgt. Scott Scurlock said passersby called dispatchers to report the crime as it was in progress on the busy street.

Officers who were in the area came upon the scene and found a man standing above another man who apparently had fallen out of his wheelchair.

Scurlock said officers then saw the man who was standing raise his arm as if to strike the man who was out of his wheelchair on the southeast corner of S.W. 6th and Clay.

Officers then apprehended the assailant.

Police said the assailant was being taken to the Shawnee County Jail.

Scurlock said the assailant had pulled the man out of his wheelchair and onto the ground.

Scurlock said the victim was being robbed of $4.

The victim was evaluated at the scene by American Medical Response ambulance personnel.

He didn’t require ambulance transportation to the hospital.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

