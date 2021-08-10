Over $45 million sent to help Kansas event venues survive COVID-19 pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over $45 million has been sent to help Kansas event venues that are struggling to stay open due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Laura Kelly says on Tuesday, the Small Business Administration awarded 90 grants that totaled $45.7 million to Kansas event venues through the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program.

According to the Kansas Governor, the SVOG was administered by the SBA’s Office of Disaster Assistance and provides emergency help to venues affected by COVID-19, like live entertainment venues, theatres, museums or cultural institutions.

“Kansas’ many entertainment venues employ thousands of people, boost our economy, and are important parts of our communities,” Governor Kelly said. “I want to thank our federal partners at the SBA for distributing this necessary and important grant funding to ensure our entertainment venues can continue to grow and thrive as centers of culture, activities, and tourism in Kansas.”

Gov. Kelly said the grants can be used to cover payroll, rent, utilities, scheduled mortgage payments and more.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, over 15,000 Kansas establishments closed in 2020 due to the pandemic and it is crucial to ensure that as many as possible can keep their doors open.

In Kansas, Gov. Kelly said 90 grants have been awarded to local theatres, museums, live venue operators, motion picture operators and talent representative businesses.

“These dollars will be significant difference-makers in keeping venues across Kansas open for business,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “Venues were especially hard hit by the pandemic, and we strongly support the SBA’s work to get liquidity to those venues that add so much to the rich fabric of their communities, as well as our history and culture statewide.”

Applications for the grant opportunity continue to be accepted through the SBA for eligible venues in Kansas.

