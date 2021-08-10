Osage Co. deputies commended for life-saving actions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office recognized a few deputies for their life-saving actions in the field.

Commendations were presented to two groups of deputies for separate incidents in which they each saved someone’s life.

The first pair honored responded to a fire, where they entered the fully engulfed home to pull a woman out of it. They got her out of the home alive, but she passed weeks later due to complications. The second group were able to resuscitate a 2-year-old boy that had just drowned.

Deputies involved in both situations say they’re just doing their job.

“It’s our job, I mean, that’s what we’re passionate about,” Dep. Blake Reker said.

“Means a lot, but there a lot more guys out there doing better things than we are,” Dep. Cory Hamilton said. “It’s a team effort on everybody’s part. But it’s great to get community recognition and for people to see we are doing great things.”

Both deputies said they have to be ready to respond to all kinds of different situations, even if they’re fire or medical-related.

