Advertisement

Osage Co. deputies commended for life-saving actions

Osage Co. deputies were commended for life-saving actions
Osage Co. deputies were commended for life-saving actions(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office recognized a few deputies for their life-saving actions in the field.

Commendations were presented to two groups of deputies for separate incidents in which they each saved someone’s life.

The first pair honored responded to a fire, where they entered the fully engulfed home to pull a woman out of it. They got her out of the home alive, but she passed weeks later due to complications. The second group were able to resuscitate a 2-year-old boy that had just drowned.

Deputies involved in both situations say they’re just doing their job.

“It’s our job, I mean, that’s what we’re passionate about,” Dep. Blake Reker said.

“Means a lot, but there a lot more guys out there doing better things than we are,” Dep. Cory Hamilton said. “It’s a team effort on everybody’s part. But it’s great to get community recognition and for people to see we are doing great things.”

Both deputies said they have to be ready to respond to all kinds of different situations, even if they’re fire or medical-related.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Garth Brooks is offering vaccinations at his concert in Kansas City, Mo.
KDHE: Unvaccinated Kansans required to quarantine following Garth Brooks concert
2 taken into custody after Jefferson Co. manhunt
Two taken into custody after Jefferson Co. manhunt
Authorities say a person failed to stop at a stop sign in a fatal wreck in Jefferson Co.
Trent Robbins, 27
Hours-long standoff ends in arrest of man also wanted in connection to shooting
A police car.
TPD arrests man connected to July shooting

Latest News

USD 345 Board meeting to discuss COVID-19 precautions for the school year. (Aug. 4, 2021)
Seaman requires masks for students K-6
Kansas Supreme Court returning to in-person proceedings
City, local firefighters union members still at impasse on new contract
City of Topeka, firefighter union members remain at impasse on a new contract
Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff (center) with two area students.
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff visits COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Topeka High