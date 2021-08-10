One person injured in early morning I-70 crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured early Tuesday morning around 2:30 a.m., following a single vehicle crash just outside of Topeka on I-70. Kansas Turnpike Authority says part of I-70 Westbound has been shut down due to the accident.

The victim was transported by EMS to a nearby hospital. There is no word yet on their condition.

The right lane continues to remain open while crews work to clear the left lane. Drivers should use caution.

No additional information has been released at this time.

