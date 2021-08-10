Advertisement

Miami Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for missing Osawatomie man with Autism

Bryant Clancy was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the area of 4th and Walnut in Osawatomie.
Bryant Clancy was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the area of 4th and Walnut in Osawatomie.(Miami Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an 18-year-old with Autism.

The Miami Co. Sheriff’s Office is helping the Osawatomie Police Department find Bryant Clancy, 18, of Osawatomie. It said Clancy has Autism and was last seen on Tuesday morning in the area of 4th and Walnut in Osawatomie.

Bryant is 5-foot 10-inches, weighs 175 pounds, has red hair and blue eyes. The Sheriff’s Office believes he is wearing sweat pants with a blue jacket.

If you see Bryant, contact 911 immediately.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Garth Brooks is offering vaccinations at his concert in Kansas City, Mo.
KDHE: Unvaccinated Kansans required to quarantine following Garth Brooks concert
Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Sunday night at a central Topeka...
Police investigating armed robbery at Dollar General
2 taken into custody after Jefferson Co. manhunt
Two taken into custody after Jefferson Co. manhunt
Family Dollar employees quit
Family Dollar store reopens after ‘We all quit’ sign posted on door in Nebraska
Big Boy No. 4014 stopped in Onaga Monday as part of a 10-state tour.
Iconic locomotive steams through Northeast Kansas on 10-state tour

Latest News

FILE
Kansas producers wait for COVID funds as time runs out
FILE
Ag Growth Summit switches to virtual platform as COVID cases rise
FILE
KDADS reaches settlement for state-funded nursing homes for mental illness
One person was headed to jail after police officers interrupted the robbery of a man in a...
Police interrupt robbery of man in wheelchair in midtown Topeka