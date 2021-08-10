Miami Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for missing Osawatomie man with Autism

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an 18-year-old with Autism.

The Miami Co. Sheriff’s Office is helping the Osawatomie Police Department find Bryant Clancy, 18, of Osawatomie. It said Clancy has Autism and was last seen on Tuesday morning in the area of 4th and Walnut in Osawatomie.

Bryant is 5-foot 10-inches, weighs 175 pounds, has red hair and blue eyes. The Sheriff’s Office believes he is wearing sweat pants with a blue jacket.

If you see Bryant, contact 911 immediately.

