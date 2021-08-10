Lawrence man arrested after deputies find meth in vehicle

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man was arrested in Jackson County Monday afternoon after deputies said they found meth in his vehicle.

Michael Robinson, 27, was booked into the Jackson County Jail for multiple drug charges.

A Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a black car around 2:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Arizona St. in Holton for a traffic infraction.

Sheriff Tim Morse said deputies seized meth and drug paraphernalia that they allegedly found in Robinson’s possession.

