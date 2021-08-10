KSHSAA to enforce new fan ejection policy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas high school sports fans ejected due to interactions with officials will be suspended for the next game at that level, per a new rule adopted by the Kansas State High School Activities Association.

Fans cannot attend games at any level until the suspension is served. For example, if the suspension happened at a varsity game, they could not attend a JV game until after the next varsity game.

The suspension cannot be appealed. KSHSAA adds their board reviews all ejection reports.

Under the rule, schools can add additional sanctions on top of the suspension.

KSHSAA will keep its current requirement for ejected in students and coaches in place. Currently, ejected students must complete the NFHS Sportsmanship course, while coaches are required to take the NFHS Teaching and Modeling Behavior course before being reinstated.

Any participant (player, coach, spectator) who is ejected for making contact with an official or who is ejected for unsporting behavior directed toward an official, shall be subject to a nonappealable suspension from the next contest at that level and for all contests at any level (in that activity) until the suspension has been served. Local school Leadership may levy additional sanctions as they deem appropriate. The KSHSAA staff reviews all ejection reports.

