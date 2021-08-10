Advertisement

Kansas Supreme Court returning to in-person proceedings

(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court will return to in-person arguments next month.

The state’s highest court has utilized video conferencing technology since the pandemic’s beginning; but plans to welcome people back to in-person proceedings starting with its September 13th docket.

“We learned that we can quickly shift from an in-person proceeding to one that can be conducted through videoconferencing,” Chief Justice Marla Luckert said. “Now we look forward to welcoming attorneys, parties, and the public back to the Judicial Center for oral arguments.”

Anyone entering the Judicial Center will be required to answer COVID-19 screening questions, wear a face mask, and maintain six feet of distance from others.

The Supreme Court says videoconferences were invaluable throughout the pandemic.

“Throughout the pandemic, videoconferencing has allowed state courts to continue to provide access to justice while protecting the health and safety of court users, staff, and judicial officers,” Luckert said. “Even as in-person proceedings resumed statewide, hearings by videoconference continued to be a valuable tool for expedient case processing.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Garth Brooks is offering vaccinations at his concert in Kansas City, Mo.
KDHE: Unvaccinated Kansans required to quarantine following Garth Brooks concert
2 taken into custody after Jefferson Co. manhunt
Two taken into custody after Jefferson Co. manhunt
Authorities say a person failed to stop at a stop sign in a fatal wreck in Jefferson Co.
Trent Robbins, 27
Hours-long standoff ends in arrest of man also wanted in connection to shooting
A police car.
TPD arrests man connected to July shooting

Latest News

USD 345 Board meeting to discuss COVID-19 precautions for the school year. (Aug. 4, 2021)
Seaman requires masks for students K-6
Osage Co. deputies were commended for life-saving actions
Osage Co. deputies commended for life-saving actions
City, local firefighters union members still at impasse on new contract
City of Topeka, firefighter union members remain at impasse on a new contract
Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff (center) with two area students.
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff visits COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Topeka High