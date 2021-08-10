Kansas Supreme Court returning to in-person proceedings

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court will return to in-person arguments next month.

The state’s highest court has utilized video conferencing technology since the pandemic’s beginning; but plans to welcome people back to in-person proceedings starting with its September 13th docket.

“We learned that we can quickly shift from an in-person proceeding to one that can be conducted through videoconferencing,” Chief Justice Marla Luckert said. “Now we look forward to welcoming attorneys, parties, and the public back to the Judicial Center for oral arguments.”

Anyone entering the Judicial Center will be required to answer COVID-19 screening questions, wear a face mask, and maintain six feet of distance from others.

The Supreme Court says videoconferences were invaluable throughout the pandemic.

“Throughout the pandemic, videoconferencing has allowed state courts to continue to provide access to justice while protecting the health and safety of court users, staff, and judicial officers,” Luckert said. “Even as in-person proceedings resumed statewide, hearings by videoconference continued to be a valuable tool for expedient case processing.”

