Kansas Senators vote against approved $1 trillion infrastructure bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas’ two Senators voted against the $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on Tuesday.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he voted against the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was approved on Tuesday. He said the bill is only half paid for and adds $256 billion to the deficit over the next decade.

“I support a much-needed infrastructure bill that paves the way and invests in Kansas’ future, but we must find a way to pay for it that does not involve robbing our seniors or continuing to mortgage our grandchildren’s future,” said Senator Marshall. “Over the past eighteen months, Congress has borrowed more than $6 trillion above our budget, our country is now approaching $30 trillion in debt, and as a result, we are seeing runaway inflation with no sign of letting up. This legislation is a gateway to Democrats’ multi-trillion-dollar socialist spending bill that will raise our taxes, increase burdensome federal mandates, and continue to drive up the cost of everyday goods and services. We must stop this pattern of wasteful spending that saddles future generations with crippling debt.”

According to Sen. Marshall, the bill is not self-financing, contrary to previous assertions. He said the bill would only generate about $50 billion in revenue.

On Monday, Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) said he also intended to oppose the bill.

“I joined the bipartisan infrastructure group of 22 senators to make certain Kansans had a seat at the table and to help negotiate a deal that doesn’t raise taxes, doesn’t spend trillions of dollars and focuses on actual, traditional infrastructure – not a Democrat wish list,” said Moran. “From the beginning, I outlined the criteria needed for me to support any final outcome of the negotiations. My top priority was the bill must be paid for and, therefore, not raise the national debt. However, the new spending in the final bill adds a quarter of a trillion dollars to the national debt.”

Sen. Moran said he hoped the plan would take his efforts to compromise into consideration.

“Too much spending, too much debt and too much inflation. My efforts to reach a compromise were honest and sincere, and, unfortunately, we were unable to arrive at a bill I could support,” said Moran.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was approved by the Senate on Tuesday with a 69-30 vote.

