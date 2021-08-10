Kansas producers wait for COVID funds as time runs out

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many Kansans have yet to receive payments from the Coronvairus Food Assistance Program.

Kansas Representative Tracey Mann (Kan.-01) says the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program has proved to be an empty promise of relief as Kansans continue to wait for payments.

“The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) provided much-needed financial support to agricultural producers during the supply chain disruption and market turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, CFAP 2 has proved to be an empty promise for many would-be recipients of this aid, as farmers and ranchers in the Big First and all over the country are still waiting for their payments,” said Rep. Mann.

According to Mann, Congress approved CFAP 2 financial assistance for farmers and ranchers in March. The USDA has approved over 2,000 applicants for expanded limits under the program, however, has only paid about 60 of those producers.

Instead of quickly distributing the funds, Mann said the USDA is moving too slowly and has even refused to provide a timeline to those that question the status of their payments.

On Tuesday, Aug. 10, Mann said he sent a letter to the USDA that urges it to deliver the payments immediately.

