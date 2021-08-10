Harvesters food distribution returns to Stormont Vail Events Center parking lot

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the first time this year, a Harvesters food distribution was held in the parking lot of the Stormont Vail Events Center, near S.W. 19th and Topeka Boulevard.

The facility had been used for COVID-19 vaccinations earlier this year, prompting the food distribution to move in January to the parking lot of the former Gordman’s store in the 3200 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard.

With the events center not being used for coronavirus vaccinations, the food distribution was able to get back to the Stormont Vail Events Center parking lot.

The last distribution at the Gordman’s parking lot was held in July.

On Tuesday, around 350 vehicles were served by volunteers from the Topeka Turnaround Team and Topeka Bible Church, which together put on the food distribution at 9 a.m. the first Tuesday of each month.

That number was up about a hundred from the distribution in July, organizers said.

“It’s great to be back here, because we have so much more room,” said Paul Shafer, facilities manager at Topeka Bible Church who was volunteering at Tuesday morning’s food giveaway. “Definitely a lot easier to kind of spread out and get the pallets all set up for the distribution -- that went much more smoothly this morning.

“And the parking is a lot bigger, so it was much easier to set up the food and get the flow going than at the previous place. We were grateful for that location, but it’s very nice to be back here at the Stormont Vail Center.”

Another volunteer, Courtney Eslick, said it was a pleasure to serve others in Topeka.

“It’s just fun to help people,” he said. “When you have the means and the way to help, it’s just good for us to do that. I sometimes wish we had more food to give out and more people knew about it, because there are others that could use this service.”

Lena Mays, of Topeka, also was on hand to volunteer Tuesday morning.

“Well, it’s a lot of work,” she said, “but it’s a lot of fun, and it’s a need for the community. So it’s just a chance to give back. We’re so blessed, and it’s just a chance to give back to other people that maybe aren’t as fortunate as we are.”

