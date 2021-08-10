Advertisement

Delta variant puts healthcare system and workers in jeopardy

By Chris Fisher
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In an exclusive interview with WIBW-TV, White House Senior Advisor and COVID Equity Task Force Director Chair Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith says the healthcare system is once again in jeopardy due to the Delta variant.

Dr. Nunez-Smith spoke to WIBW-TV’s Digital Manager Chris Fisher via zoom just after noon central time on Tuesday.

Nunez-Smith reinforced the Biden Administration’s urgency to get vaccination numbers up by citing the key characteristic of the now-dominant Delta variant: level of transmission and the impact that will have on our healthcare systems.

“Most certainly it is more contagious than any other prior variant,” Dr. Nunez-Smith said. “The unfortunate reality is kind of the more people who are going to get infected with Delta. The more people who are gonna need to be seen and evaluated in emergency departments, in their doctor’s offices, who are going to need to be admitted, and many more people there will need intensive care services.”

Nunez-Smith asked those who are unvaccinated to consider the burden it could have on our hospitals.

Dr. Nunez-Smith said data indicates that the vaccines being used in the United States work against the Delta variant, and against all other variants that have been identified.

According to Nunez-Smith, the majority of people losing their lives to COVID-19 are those who have not received a vaccination.

“COVID-19 by and large is now preventable -- the most severe parts of it,” she said.

When asked about whether kids should be wearing masks as they return to the classroom, Dr. Nunez-Smith cited the science behind masking.

“It’s not a risk worth taking in the least. We still see, of course, that children, their risk is lower than other age groups, but it’s not zero. And I think every single thing that we can do to keep our kids safe, particularly those who are waiting their turn for vaccination... We need to do everything. It’s our job as parents to keep them safe,” said Nunez-Smith.

