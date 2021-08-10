Advertisement

Boy, 13, injured when hit by SUV while fishing from Chase County bridge

A 13-year-old boy was taken to an Emporia hospital Monday afternoon after he was hit by a sport utility vehicle while fishing from a bridge in Chase County, authorities said.(MGN)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COTTONWOOD FALLS, Kan. (WIBW) - A boy was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after he was hit by a sport utility vehicle while fishing from a bridge in Chase County, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 1:55 p.m. Monday on a bridge on 210 Road, just east of Cottonwood Falls.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, which investigated the incident, Andrew J. Joy, 13, of Cottonwood Falls, was fishing off the north rail of the bridge.

When Joy turned to the left to go south, he was struck by a 2017 Nissan Pathfinder that was traveling west on 210 Road.

Joy was taken by private vehicle to Newman Regional Health with what were believed to be minor injuries, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log.

The driver of the Nissan, Sharon K. Wilson 69, of Cottonwood Falls, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Wilson, who was alone in the SUV, was wearing a seat belt.

