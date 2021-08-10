All aboard! Take a ride on Union Pacific’s Big Boy steam locomotive

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In the midst of a 10-state tour, the crew of the Big Boy 4014 steam locomotive doesn’t tire of waving and smiling to the crowds who gather to see this piece of history.

“It’s a real privilege for all of us to work on this crew,” said Ed Dickens, manager of heritage operations for Union Pacific. “We’ve spent many years rebuilding the locomotive from the ground up.”

Big Boy 4014 is 1.2 million pounds of loud and proud American history. 13 NEWS Chief Photojournalist Doug Brown witnessed the people lined up at crossings across the country side as he was invited Monday to ride along on the world’s largest steam locomotive as it traveled from Topeka to Lawrence.

“When you consider the connection Union Pacific has - the connection to so much of the early founding of our country,” Dickens said.

Union Pacific commissioned 25 Big Boy steam locomotives, starting in 1941, needing to haul freight over the Wasatch Mountains between Utah and Wyoming. Retired by 1960, Big Boy 4014 underwent a six-year restoration to once again ride the rails. Today, everywhere he goes, Big Boy draws a crowd ready to see history up-close.

Scott and Linda Weber were among around 1,000 people who turned out along the tracks Monday at Topeka’s Great Overland Station.

“It’s very impressive,” Scott said. “(You) feel the ground shake, hear the sound, and all the activities going on.”

“Just the feel of it coming down the tracks and the sound of the whistle and the heat - which is going to be even more exaggerated today!” Linda agreed.

Father and son Travis and Dwight Holmes even wore Big Boy shirts.

“It’s part of the history of the country,” Dwight said. “It’s what built the nation.”

“The size and impressive abilities of it - it makes you want to step back when it comes about,” Scott said.

Step back is exactly what Big Boy’s engineers remind you to do when they roll through. In addressing the crowds over a public address system, they encouraged everyone to remind their friends to stay 25 feet back from the tracks, and only cross at marked crossings.

“It’s real easy to get swept up in the excitement of a big crowd, but we remind everybody to stay back. This is a steel freeway,” Dickens said. “This is a huge locomotive. You can be 30, 40 feet back and still feel the heat of it. It’s a tremendous experience.”

An experience linking the present with our past.

“If you look at the Union Pacific logo, it’s red, white and blue. There’s a reason they called it Union Pacific - the uniting of a continent, a nation,” Dickens said. “This heritage, this locomotive - the most iconic locomotive in the world, the Big Boy - is very important to that legacy, that heritage.”

Big Boy is on a 10-state tour. After moving Monday through Marysville, Onaga, Topeka and Lawrence, it spent the night in Kansas City, where it will be on display all day Tuesday at Union Station.

The Big Boy will make a return trip through Northeast Kansas September 2, which will take it through Manhattan and Salina after it leaves Topeka. See the full schedule on the Union Pacific web site.

This was Big Boy’s second visit to the area. He also came through in his inaugural post-restoration tour in 2019, celebrating the 150th anniversary of the intercontinental railroad.

