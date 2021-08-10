Advertisement

AG Schmidt files brief to dismiss lawsuit against Georgia election laws

FILE
FILE(WDBJ7)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Schmidt has joined a brief filed in court to dismiss a lawsuit against Georgia’s new election laws that could pose a threat to similar laws in Kansas.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says he has asked a federal court to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the Biden Administration that wants to overturn Georgia’s new election laws, which include provisions similar to laws recently enacted in the Sunflower State.

According to Schmidt, he joined 15 other states in filing a brief in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, which argues that the Administration’s claims about Georgia’s election reforms are baseless and the attacks are a threat to election laws nationally. He said Kansas has similar laws about voter identification and election security which the lawsuit could render unconstitutional.

Schmidt said the brief states that Georgia’s new election laws increase voting opportunities by adding early in-person voting days and guaranteeing the availability of drop boxes for absentee ballots.

According to the Kansas AG, the U.S. Department of Justice alleges that parts of Georgia’s law are motivated by race discrimination because the courts and election administrators have not found fraud widespread enough to have changed the results of the 2020 General Election or the 2021 runoff.

“The Supreme Court recently recognized, states need not wait for fraud to infect an election before taking steps to prevent it,” the brief explained. “Georgia’s law is a reasonable updating of the rules of the road in a greatly expanded voting environment, and successfully balances the tensions between two virtues: free and fair elections. The Court should dismiss the Department’s complaint.”

Schmidt said the federal government wants to use the Georgia lawsuit in an attempt to gain control of details of other states’ election laws, a right reserved for state legislatures in the U.S. Constitution. Earlier in 2021, he said he joined other attorneys general to warn U.S. Senate leaders that the pending federal election bills, H.R. 1 and S. 1, are unconstitutional attempts to federalize elections and will be challenged in court if they were to pass. He said his office is also defending the new Kansas election reform laws enacted earlier in the year against two lawsuits filed by special-interest groups that challenge their constitutionality.

To view the full brief filed in United States v. Georgia, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Garth Brooks is offering vaccinations at his concert in Kansas City, Mo.
KDHE: Unvaccinated Kansans required to quarantine following Garth Brooks concert
Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Sunday night at a central Topeka...
Police investigating armed robbery at Dollar General
2 taken into custody after Jefferson Co. manhunt
Two taken into custody after Jefferson Co. manhunt
Family Dollar employees quit
Family Dollar store reopens after ‘We all quit’ sign posted on door in Nebraska
Big Boy No. 4014 stopped in Onaga Monday as part of a 10-state tour.
Iconic locomotive steams through Northeast Kansas on 10-state tour

Latest News

Kansas Senators vote no on Infrastructure Bill
Kansas Senators vote no on Infrastructure Bill
BBB gives tips to avoid scams
BBB gives tips to avoid scams
K-State’s Chris Klieman tackles Big 12 situation, Thompson update at first fall presser
K-State’s Klieman tackles Big 12 situation, vaccination rate at first fall presser
Lawrence man arrested for meth in Jackson Co.
Lawrence man arrested for meth in Jackson Co.
FILE
Woman charged in hit-and-run death of bicyclist from Kansas