AG Schmidt files brief to dismiss lawsuit against Georgia election laws

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Schmidt has joined a brief filed in court to dismiss a lawsuit against Georgia’s new election laws that could pose a threat to similar laws in Kansas.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says he has asked a federal court to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the Biden Administration that wants to overturn Georgia’s new election laws, which include provisions similar to laws recently enacted in the Sunflower State.

According to Schmidt, he joined 15 other states in filing a brief in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, which argues that the Administration’s claims about Georgia’s election reforms are baseless and the attacks are a threat to election laws nationally. He said Kansas has similar laws about voter identification and election security which the lawsuit could render unconstitutional.

Schmidt said the brief states that Georgia’s new election laws increase voting opportunities by adding early in-person voting days and guaranteeing the availability of drop boxes for absentee ballots.

According to the Kansas AG, the U.S. Department of Justice alleges that parts of Georgia’s law are motivated by race discrimination because the courts and election administrators have not found fraud widespread enough to have changed the results of the 2020 General Election or the 2021 runoff.

“The Supreme Court recently recognized, states need not wait for fraud to infect an election before taking steps to prevent it,” the brief explained. “Georgia’s law is a reasonable updating of the rules of the road in a greatly expanded voting environment, and successfully balances the tensions between two virtues: free and fair elections. The Court should dismiss the Department’s complaint.”

Schmidt said the federal government wants to use the Georgia lawsuit in an attempt to gain control of details of other states’ election laws, a right reserved for state legislatures in the U.S. Constitution. Earlier in 2021, he said he joined other attorneys general to warn U.S. Senate leaders that the pending federal election bills, H.R. 1 and S. 1, are unconstitutional attempts to federalize elections and will be challenged in court if they were to pass. He said his office is also defending the new Kansas election reform laws enacted earlier in the year against two lawsuits filed by special-interest groups that challenge their constitutionality.

To view the full brief filed in United States v. Georgia, click HERE.

