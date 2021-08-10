Ag Growth Summit switches to virtual platform as COVID cases rise

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After plans to be held in person were put on hold due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, the KDA will host the 2021 Ag Growth Summit virtually.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says it made the decision on Tuesday to hold the sixth annual Kansas Governor’s Summit on Agriculture Growth completely virtually on Thursday, Aug. 26.

The Summit was originally scheduled to be held in person, but the recent increase in COVID-19 cases has made the Department reconsider holding such a large indoor event.

Fortunately, the KDA said it is prepared to pivot plans and host the event online, which will allow for greater attendance for those unable to make the trip to Manhattan. The virtual summit will include similar content to the original agenda but will be abbreviated to adapt to an online format.

The 2020 Summit was also held virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whether in person or online, the KDA said it remains committed to serve, promote and grow the Sunflower State’s largest industry.

To register for the virtual Ag Growth Summit, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.