2 arrested after K9 alerts police of drugs during traffic stop

(WYMT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested on Monday after a K9 alerted police of drugs in a vehicle.

The Council Grove Police department says on Monday, Aug. 9, just after 10:50 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in an area of W. Main St.

After a positive K9 alert, the Police Department said a probable cause search warrant was conducted and as a result, drugs were found in the vehicle.

Layne Sporleder, of Council Grove, was arrested on a Morris Co. warrant, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of prescription drugs and felon in possession of a firearm.

Terra Thayer, of Junction City, was also in the vehicle and arrested for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, unlawful possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both Sporleder and Thayer were booked into the Morris Co. Jail.

