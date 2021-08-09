WATCH LIVE: Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff in Topeka to tour high school vaccine clinic
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and U.S. Dept. of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona are in Topeka today to tour the COVID vaccine clinic at Topeka High School.
Emhoff and Cardona are then expected to participate in a listening session with high school and college students who have been helping their community through the pandemic.
