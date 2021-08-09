Advertisement

Trinity Presbyterian Church holds free food giveaway

Trinity Presbyterian Church joins Operation Food Secure program
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Trinity Presbyterian Church will be teaming up with Harvesters to offer free food. Distribution will begin Monday Aug. 9th and will continue every second Monday of the month.

Distribution begins at noon and continues until food is gone.

The line will be held in the parking lot of Trinity Presbyterian Church, where you can enter at South West 21st and Crest street.

