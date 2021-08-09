Advertisement

Topeka’s Stormont Vail Events Center to welcome indoor football team in 2022

Topeka’s Stormont Vail Events Center to welcome indoor football team in 2022(WIBW Marleah Campbell)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new sports team will soon call Topeka’s Stormont Vail Events Center home.

Arena football is returning to the Capital City. The yet-to-be-named team announced Monday they will join the Champions Indoor Football League in February 2022.

This marks the first tenant team for the Stormont Vail Events Center since completing roughly $48 million in renovations.

”I think it just adds to the excitement level for our facility as we wrap up renovations, start producing live event content in the buildings again,” Kellen Seitz, general manager of the Stormont Vail Events Center, said. “Really, what a way to open up the 2022 year with a brand-new tenant team.”

“It’s not only exciting for the venue, for the taxpayers of Shawnee County, for the football team,” Shawnee Co. Commissioner Aaron Mays said. “I will say that Topeka is a football community. We are gonna love this team.”

Missouri businessman J.R. Bond is the team’s owner. He also owns the Topeka Golden Giants.

“We have a sport that is fast-paced and high scoring on the field,” Bond said. “We want to match that intensity off the field with entertainment. Topeka will quickly begin to know us as entertainment first. That’s our mission. Affordable family entertainment.”

The team is holding a contest to help find its new name. You can submit your ideas on their website.

