Topeka cyclists air grievances over Landon Trail damages

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cyclists aired their grievances about a Topeka trail at Monday’s Shawnee Co. Commission meeting.

BNSF closed part of Landon Trail near 33rd and S. Kansas Ave. for railroad work, and have yet to make the necessary repairs. They reportedly said the trail would be repaired by this June, then promised work in July.

Local bikers brought their concerns before the Commission, who said they are awaiting a response from BNSF as well. They told trail users to keep pressuring BNSF for answers.

The cyclists say the disruption is dangerous, and needs to be fixed as soon as possible.

“If minor problems are not confronted immediately, the area deteriorates even further with no end in sight,” cyclist Lynn Crass said.

“It’s a real hassle and fairly dangerous, too,” cyclist Gary Teske said, “Especially when you have to detour on those streets.”

13 NEWS stopped by the trail this afternoon, where BNSF workers were working on repairs.

