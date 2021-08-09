Advertisement

Sunday drive turns into Osage Co. drug bust

Michael McGuire (left) and Lisa Mueller (right) were arrested for drugs after a traffic stop in Osage City Sunday night.
Michael McGuire (left) and Lisa Mueller (right) were arrested for drugs after a traffic stop in Osage City Sunday night.(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSAGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop Sunday evening.

According to the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office, Michael B. McGuire, 41, of Osage City, and Lisa M. Mueller, 36, of Admire were booked into the Osage Co. Dept. of Corrections for drug-related charges.

Officials say around 9:24 p.m. Sunday, an Osage Co. Sheriff’s Deputy pulled over a vehicle at Market St. and Topeka Ave. in Osage City.

A K-9 was deployed and officials say drugs were found in the vehicle.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says McGuire faces charges of Suspicion of POssession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Operating a Vehicle Without a License.

Muller was taken into custody for Suspicion of POssession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

