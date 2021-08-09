Advertisement

Senators react to infrastructure vote

Lawmakers take up the trillion-dollar infrastructure package.
Lawmakers take up the trillion-dollar infrastructure package.(AP)
By Gray DC Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Members of the U.S. Senate worked through the weekend to finalize a sweeping national infrastructure plan that exceeds $1 trillion.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers has negotiated for months with the Biden administration to broker a deal to revamp the country’s roads, bridges, highways, waterways, ports, airports and broadband internet.

Supporters of the bill say it will deliver much-needed resources for critical assets across the board and boost economic recovery efforts. Some conservative opponents say they’re against more high-dollar spending projects out of Washington, citing a recent Congressional Budget Office report that projects the plan would add $256 billion to the nation’s deficit.

This week, as the U.S. senators stay in Washington, D.C. to work through final amendments and votes, members are weighing in on the next steps and what this package could mean for the country.

Here is what lawmakers who plan to vote for the bill tell the Gray Television Washington News Bureau:

Those who plan to vote no are saying this:

The bill is nearing final approval by the U.S. Senate and must move on to the U.S. House of Representatives before paving the way for President Joe Biden’s signature.

Progressive advocates, and Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi, say they will hold up the bill on the House side until a $3.5 trillion ‘human infrastructure’ plan is also scheduled for a vote. The bigger ‘infrastructure’ plan would include federal spending for child care, paid leave, education and climate change initiatives.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Garth Brooks is offering vaccinations at his concert in Kansas City, Mo.
KDHE: Unvaccinated Kansans required to quarantine following Garth Brooks concert
2 taken into custody after Jefferson Co. manhunt
Two taken into custody after Jefferson Co. manhunt
Authorities say a person failed to stop at a stop sign in a fatal wreck in Jefferson Co.
Trent Robbins, 27
Hours-long standoff ends in arrest of man also wanted in connection to shooting
A police car.
TPD arrests man connected to July shooting

Latest News

Second Gentleman, Doug Emhoff, was in Birmingham Thursday morning as part of an effort to get...
WATCH LIVE: Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff in Topeka to tour high school vaccine clinic
Photos show the ever-changing mood of the Kansas Statehouse in downtown Topeka.
Kansas GOP official says chair blocked her from House vote
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, the Big 12 conference logo is seen on a pylon during...
Sen. Marshall calls for investigation into ESPN following Big 12 shakeup
Partisan sniping marks Kansas redistricting before it starts
Mike Padilla and Leo Cangiani
2021 Primary: Padilla, Cangiani to vie for Topeka Mayor