Salute Our Heroes: Rev. Ivan Greuter making a difference in Topeka neighborhood

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With around 45 members, West Side Baptist Church at S.W. 4th and Fillmore isn’t the biggest church in town, but that isn’t stopping it from doing big things in the Ward-Meade neighborhood of west-central Topeka.

That’s thanks in no small part to its pastor, Rev. Ivan Greuter, who is just as quick to pass the credit along to church members and neighborhood residents.

The church distributes food most Wednesday afternoons, has a baby closet for mothers and their children and serves as a meeting place for various groups.

“There’s a lot of groups who use the building,” he said, “so we really consider it a community center as well as a congregation.”

West Side Baptist partners with Harvesters to sponsor weekly food giveaways every month of the year except July. Hundreds of families are served each week. Those numbers went up dramatically during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Before COVID,” Greuter said, “we were serving about 200 families a month, and now we are serving over 500 families a week, at the height of our COVID response. And so, we have actually given more food away in one month than we did in six months prior to COVID. That’s how much the food pantry’s grown.”

The church’s next food distribution is set for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot on the west side of the church, near S.W. 4th and Clay streets.

Before coming to West Side Baptist, Greuter served a church in Quincy, Ill., for five years. He said he received a call from the president of the West Side Baptist congregation and came to take a look. He and his wife came to Topeka to visit West Side.

“We absolutely loved the people,” Greuter said. “And what we really liked is that the congregation was involved in the neighborhood, and that’s what we wanted – a church that was in love with their neighborhood and wanted to help improve it.”

Greuter says when he came to the church about five years ago, he wanted to be at a congregation that served its neighbors.

He found that congregation at West Side Baptist Church, which is committed to serving its neighborhood.

“The congregation voted about five years ago not to leave the neighborhood,” Greuter said. “We are going to stay in the neighborhood and we were going to continue to work to help Ward-Meade and people in Ward-Meade.

“And so that was an important part of why we also came, is because this church has decided that this is our neighborhood, this is our home, and these are the people we’re going to love.”

