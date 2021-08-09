Advertisement

Royals to require masks inside Kaufman Stadium

(WCTV)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - The Kansas City Royals announced Monday that masks will be required indoors at Kaufman Stadium due to a local city ordinance, regardless of vaccination status.

Masks will be required for all fans in elevators, Crown Club, Hall of Fame, Retail areas, and any other indoor areas unless actively eating or drinking,” according to the club.

All non-vaccinated employees at Kauffman Stadium are required to wear a face mask at all times, however, staff that are vaccinated and work outdoors will have the option to be maskless.

Retail and concession stands will remain cashless. Also, there will be no game day box office sales. All tickets and parking should be purchased in advance at royals.com/tickets and royals.com/parking. All tickets are accessible through the MLB Ballpark app.

