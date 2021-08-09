Advertisement

Quenemo traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Billy Adams was arrested Monday after a traffic stop in Osage Co.
Billy Adams was arrested Monday after a traffic stop in Osage Co.(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUENEMO, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ottawa man is facing drug charges after his arrest late Monday morning in Quenemo.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says Billy J. Adams, 47, of Ottawa, was booked into the Osage Co. Jail Monday on Suspicion of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Officials say drugs were found after a deputy pulled over Adams at 5th and Maple in Quenemo.

No other information was released.

