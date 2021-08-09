Quenemo traffic stop leads to drug arrest

QUENEMO, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ottawa man is facing drug charges after his arrest late Monday morning in Quenemo.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says Billy J. Adams, 47, of Ottawa, was booked into the Osage Co. Jail Monday on Suspicion of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Officials say drugs were found after a deputy pulled over Adams at 5th and Maple in Quenemo.

No other information was released.

