Police investigating armed robbery at Dollar General store in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Sunday night at a central Topeka business.

The robbery was reported around 8:40 p.m. Sunday at the Dollar General store at 1920 S.W. 10th Ave.

No injuries were reported.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

