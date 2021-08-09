Advertisement

Police investigating armed robbery at Dollar General store in central Topeka

Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Sunday night at the Dollar General...
Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Sunday night at the Dollar General store at 1920 S.W. 10th Ave. in central Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Sunday night at a central Topeka business.

The robbery was reported around 8:40 p.m. Sunday at the Dollar General store at 1920 S.W. 10th Ave.

No injuries were reported.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

