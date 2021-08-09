Monday forecast: Hot for much of the week with hit and miss storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story for the week will be the heat with spotty showers/storms at times. Heat indices will likely range from 100-110 through Thursday before getting down to around 90° on Friday with heat indices only in the low-mid 90s.

Despite several storm chances, confidence is low on specific details with each round of potential storms such as how widespread and how much rain will fall. It’s going to be a weather pattern of taking it on a day by day basis and also consider yourself lucky if you get rain but don’t be surprised if you get little to no rain. There’s also a risk with any storms this week to be strong or even severe with a hail/wind threat so keep checking back on that as well.

Today: Sunny. Highs around 100°. Heat indices up to 110°. Winds SW/S 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Can’t completely rule out a few showers/storms making its way into central Kansas shortly before sunrise however most of tonight will be dry. Lows in the mid-upper 70s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Hit and miss showers/storms are possible at times with most spots dry for the majority of the day. Highs in the mid-upper 90s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Will keep the chance for storms in for Tuesday night then the question is Wednesday late afternoon/Wednesday evening on if we have to insert a storm chance in the 8 day during that time.

Most of Thursday will be dry before a chance for storms Thursday night. Then the question is will storms linger into Friday as one model indicates while the other model keeps the area dry. What most models do agree on is temperature cooling down from a hot 4 days with highs closer to the low 90s.

A brief cool down Friday through Monday is expected but looking beyond the 8 day forecast, indications are for temperatures to heat back up Tuesday and Wednesday.

Taking Action:

Extreme heat returns after a brief cool down yesterday: Make sure you’re staying safe by drinking plenty of water, limiting your outdoor exposure, listening to your body, keep your pets in mind and never leave a child/pet in a backseat of a car. With how warm these nights will be, in the 70s make sure you have a cool place to stay at night with AC.

While there are several storm chances in the 8 day forecast for the work week, the highest chance of rain will be tomorrow (at least when talking about during the day) however uncertainty still exists on the details so keep checking back daily (at least in the morning then again at night for updates). If you have outdoor plans this week, the heat is the #1 concern and if you are using the last few days before school is back in session to head out to the pool, today is the day to do it.

