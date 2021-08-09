Advertisement

Missing Manhattan teen found safe

Missing teen found safe
Missing teen found safe(RCPD)
By Jared Broyles
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police say a missing Manhattan teen has been found safe and sound.

They posted a public plea to Facebook late Sunday night. About an hour later they posted an update saying he had been found.

Officers had said Patrick was last seen around 3 p.m. today in the 7100 block of Redbud Drive on the west side of Tuttle Creek Reservoir.

Patrick was described as 14-years-old, 5′7, 105 lbs and was last seen wearing a blue Blue Valley High t-shirt with turquoise lettering, blue shorts, and white and black Nike shoes. Patrick also wears glasses. RCPD’s Facebook post asked anyone who had seen the teen to contact them.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Garth Brooks is offering vaccinations at his concert in Kansas City, Mo.
KDHE: Unvaccinated Kansans required to quarantine following Garth Brooks concert
Authorities say a person failed to stop at a stop sign in a fatal wreck in Jefferson Co.
UTV accident claims the life of Holton man. (AP)
Holton man killed in UTV accident
(FILE PHOTO)
Missing boaters located at Perry Lake
Tria Evans
Kansas High Court denies appeals of woman who murdered her ex-boyfriend, set his mother’s house on fire

Latest News

Trent Robbins, 27
Hours-long standoff ends in arrest of man also wanted in connection to shooting
Shawnee County pools and aquatics centers will be closing early this year
Manhunt in Jefferson County
2 taken into custody after Jefferson CO. manhunt
13 News This Morning Birthday Club 8-8-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club 8-8-21