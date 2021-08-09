Missing Manhattan teen found safe

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police say a missing Manhattan teen has been found safe and sound.

They posted a public plea to Facebook late Sunday night. About an hour later they posted an update saying he had been found.

Officers had said Patrick was last seen around 3 p.m. today in the 7100 block of Redbud Drive on the west side of Tuttle Creek Reservoir.

Patrick was described as 14-years-old, 5′7, 105 lbs and was last seen wearing a blue Blue Valley High t-shirt with turquoise lettering, blue shorts, and white and black Nike shoes. Patrick also wears glasses. RCPD’s Facebook post asked anyone who had seen the teen to contact them.

