Joint operation targets non-compliant sexual offenders in Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several agencies joined forces on Monday in an effort to crackdown on non-compliant sexual offenders.

The Topeka Police Dept. says they teamed up with the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office and Shawnee Co. District Attorney’s Office Monday for an operation focused on identifying registered sex offenders that have fallen out of compliance before the start of school.

TPD Spokesperson Gretchen Spiker says the operation completed address verification checks on all registered sex offenders within Shawnee Co. and ensure compliance with the Kansas Offender Registration Act.

“Reducing crime in Topeka is my top priority. These proactive collaborations within Shawnee County are a critical component of that overall strategy,” said Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles. “Consistently ensuring compliance within the registered sex offender population meets an ongoing community expectation to ensure public safety. I extend my thanks to all of the brave officers and deputies for their hard work and efforts to make our community safer.”

“We were proud to partner with the Topeka Police Department and Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office in an effort to create safe zones in our community, especially near our children’s schools,” said Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill. “This joint operation checked the compliance of registered sex offenders and ultimately ensured a safer Shawnee County. I appreciate all the men and women that made this operation a success.”

“The District Attorney’s Office is grateful for the outstanding partnership we have with local law enforcement,” said Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay. “Working together with Chief Wheeles and Sheriff Hill, we will continue to find opportunities to enhance public safety in our community. Thank you to all the officers that made this operation a success.”

Spiker says more than 500 address checks were attempted Monday and promised more follow-ups in the coming days.

No other information on the operation was released.

