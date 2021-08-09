Heat doesn’t keep people away from free Harvesters food distribution

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People lined up at a Topeka church Monday to get free food for their families.

Trinity Presbyterian held its monthly distribution in partnership with Harvesters. Families received fresh fruit and vegetables, milk, and other items.

This is the second month Trinity has partnered with harvesters. Michael Langfitt said the church was part of Operation Food Secure, and wanted to continue helping once the program ended.

“We want to be able to serve as many people. Trinity is a Matthew:25 church and that’s basically where it says, ‘If you can feed the hungry, then you’re doing My work,’ and we just think it’s the right thing to do for the community,” Langfitt said.

Langfitt said they prepared to be able to provide food for at least 125 families. He said the turnout often depends on the weather. Monday, cars lined up down the street to pull in for the free necessities.

“Today, with 100° heat, we didn’t know how the turnout would be. We thought it would be a little light. But unfortunately it doesn’t matter what the weather is, the need for food continues regardless,” Langfitt said.

The distributions will continue at noon the second Monday of every month at Trinity Presbyterian, 4746 SW 21st St., east of Fairlawn Rd.

