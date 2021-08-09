Geary Co. Schools approves Eggleston contract extension

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - USD 475 announced Monday morning the contract extension of their current district superintendent.

According to a media release, the Geary Co. USD 475 Board of Education voted unanimously on Monday, Aug. 2 to extend Dr. Reginald Eggleston’s contract for three additional years.

According to the release, the extension was the maximum length allowed by Kansas law.

No terms of the contract extension were provided, however, the Kansas State Dept. of Education says the average salary for a superintendent in Kansas for the current school year is $129,356 per year.

According to open records, Dr. Eggleston made $202,911 in 2020.

Terms of Eggleston’s contract extension were not immediately available.

USD 475 Board of Education Vice Presiden Jim Schmidt said the decision to extend Dr. Eggleston’s contract was for his leadership during the pandemic, for his role in facilitating financial stability of the district, his efforts in opening the new Junction City High School, and the district’s partnership with Fort Riley and Cloud Co. Community College.

Eggleston’s new contract will expire on June 30, 2024.

Eggleston said, “I am grateful for the opportunity to continue serving as superintendent of the district and excited about the rework we have begun.”

Dr. Eggleston took the helm at USD 475 in April 2019.

