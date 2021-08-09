Former SNCO parks director, wildlife secretary honored with day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Commissioners approved a resolution celebrating long-time Shawnee Co. Parks Director Ted Ensley and his decades of public service.

October 17 of this year is now proclaimed as Theodore “Ted” D. Ensley Day. Ensley was responsible for many local projects and improvements; including the ongoing trout program at the lake, and both the Shawnee County North and South Parks.

“It was such an honor all the time to be there because I knew that the people present would make out and be helping, and they still are.”

Ensley also served 16 years on the Commission, and was appointed as Secretary of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.

