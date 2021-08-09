Advertisement

Colmery-O’Neil VA Hospital welcomes phrase one of new renovations

By Reina Flores
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Phase one of construction is finally done, adding more space to assist veterans.

“11,000 square feet is at least double if not triple the amount we had before and so its really going to allow us to meet some of those special needs that are women’s health, a specific room for them, and some behavioral health rooms for patients who may come in during a crisis overnight and in the day time and we can take care of them and have that care with the staff that is on campus,” said Rudy Klopfer.

The VA initially planned to transition its 24/7 emergency department to an urgent care as part of the renovations.

“As we look at the strategic actions and the proficiency and overnight from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. there is an average of three patients that come in during those hours and a lot of the services providing through this were urgent care services,” he said.

But staff and the community protested the idea, the VA says it listened and decided the emergency department will stay untouched!

“We really decided it made sense and keep this as an emergency department 24-7 so that we are not fragmenting care and not sending our patients elsewhere to get their care and were able to meet them where they are,” said Chief of staff, Michael Leeson.

The new additions to the hospital will be ready for patients Wednesday, August 11th.

