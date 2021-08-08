Warm and muggy today with scattered showers this morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Yesterday’s rain and storms had many folks dancing in the streets. The rain was needed and places in Central Kansas saw between 1-2 inches while areas farther east saw between 0.5-1 inch on average.

The rain won’t quite get rid of the summer heat and definitely won’t help with the humidity today. Afternoon temperatures are expected to range from the mid to upper 90s with south winds at 10 to 15 mph. Scattered light rain showers are possible through morning before more thunderstorms develop towards the southeast along the I-35 corridor between Wichita and Kansas City between 3pm-6pm today. One or two of these storms could be strong or even severe with the hazards being isolated 60 mph wind gusts and isolated quarter size hail.

Monday is the hottest day expected this week with highs in the upper 90s and low 100s. Heat index values will also range between 105-110 degrees so be sure to monitor how you feel and to drink plenty of water and find air conditioning when you can.

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Winds S at 10 to 15, gusts near 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds S around 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and low 100s. Winds S 10-15 mph, G 25.

Rain and storms are possible again on Monday night, however the better chance for storms is on Tuesday night. Some storms on Tuesday night could be strong or severe and once again produce 60 mph wind gusts and isolated quarter size hail. We’ll need to keep watching this though and make adjustments as needed.

The hot weather stays with us through most of the week until a cold front on Thursday night brings relief to the area just in time for next weekend. Temperatures will still be warm near 90 degrees, but the air should feel nicer with northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Heat stays around with low rain chances Monday night and better chances Tuesday night. (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Heat returns: Make sure you’re staying safe by drinking plenty of water, limiting your outdoor exposure, listening to your body, keep your pets in mind and never leave a child/pet in a backseat of a car. With how warm these nights will be, in the 70s make sure you have a cool place to stay at night with AC. If you have outdoor plans this week, stay weather aware and download the 13 Weather App for continued updates. Storm chances this week are expected late in the evening on Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.