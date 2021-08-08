Advertisement

TPD resolve barricade stand off on SW Lincoln

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TPD says the issue is resolved with someone barricading themselves from police Sunday morning.

TPD responded to a call in the 900 block of SW Lincoln Street around 2:30 a.m. Sunday and left the scene around 9 a.m.

They say the issue is resolved, but we do not have any further information at this time. We will continue to update this story when more information becomes available.

