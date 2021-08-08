Storms in the East this evening with triple-digit weather Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Persistent cloud cover has kept the 90s at bay in Topeka with only low 90s in parts of North-Central Kansas, but temperatures will likely break 100 degrees for some on Monday.

Additional thunderstorms are expected to develop towards the southeast along the I-35 corridor between Wichita and Kansas City between this evening. One or two of these storms could be strong or even severe with the hazards being isolated 60 mph wind gusts and isolated quarter size hail. Most in Northeast Kansas will remain dry though as the storms should quickly move out of our viewing area into far eastern Kansas.

Monday is the hottest day expected this week with highs in the upper 90s and low 100s. Heat index values will also range between 105-110 degrees. Heat safety will be important Monday and your best defense against extreme heat is to stay hydrated.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds S around 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and low 100s. Winds S 10-15 mph, G 25.

Rain and storms are possible again on Monday night in North-Central Kansas, however these storms are expected to weaken early and likely will not hold together into Northeast Kansas. The better chance for storms is on Tuesday night. Some storms on Tuesday night could be strong or severe and once again produce 60 mph wind gusts and isolated quarter size hail. We’ll need to keep watching this though and make adjustments as needed. Right now the chances of storms Tuesday night is moderately confident as some models are suggesting that the storms quickly dissipate in northern Kansas.

The hot weather stays with us through most of the week until a cold front on Thursday night brings relief to the area just in time for next weekend. Temperatures will still be warm near 90 degrees, but the air should feel nicer with northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Taking Action:

Heat returns: Make sure you’re staying safe by drinking plenty of water, limiting your outdoor exposure, listening to your body, keep your pets in mind and never leave a child/pet in a backseat of a car. With how warm these nights will be, in the 70s make sure you have a cool place to stay at night with AC. If you have outdoor plans this week, stay weather aware and download the 13 Weather App for continued updates. Storm chances this week are expected late in the evening on Monday and Tuesday.

