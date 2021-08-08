Shawnee County pools and aquatics centers will be closing early this year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Kids and parents splashed into their last day at the pools as the school starts back up again.

Usually, Shawnee County pools would still continue to open their doors on weekends up until Labor Day, but this year is different.

“In normal years and this is something unique to Shawnee County pools we would keep the pools open and one aquatic center open through Labor Day but as you know, we talked about the national lifeguard shortage and we did not have the staff to keep the aquatic open safely,” said Mike McLaughlin, with Shawnee County Parks and Recreation.

Despite the national lifeguard shortage, McLaughlin says the lifeguards made it possible for the pools to stay open.

“We really hope people in the community are grateful to our lifeguard, pool managers, and concession staff, they really went above and beyond this summer, and with the lifeguard shortage they really put in some hours this summer and the terrible heat in July that they suffered through but they stuck it out and kept the community pools open,” he said.

Now that the pool season is over, Shawnee County Parks and Recreation plans to prepare ahead of time to keep the pools and aquatic centers open and ready to help people cool off from the heat.

“We are going to take a good long look at everything it takes to recruit employees and what it’s going to take to make our employees enjoy coming back here, parks and rec is a fun place to work for the summer, and it’s a fun job no matter what so we want to make sure we are paying people well and good working conditions and a good look at what we can do to make that happen,” McLaughlin.

Water walking and aquatic fitness classes will continue at Shawnee North Aquatic Center, you can find more details here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.