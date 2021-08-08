‘National Night Out’ returns to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Every year on the first weekend of August, communities around the country come together to take part in the national event.

National Night Out is an annual campaign made to enhance community relationships.

“It’s just a chance for communities to get together in certain parts of town and meet their neighbors and then kind of meet the people that serve them and meet us and kind of see what we do,” said Topeka Fire Captain, Larry McDaniel Saturday’s event at Betty Phillip’s Park brought multiple law enforcement agencies together to allow neighbors to get up close and personal with them.

“A lot of kids have been coming up and asking if they can sit in the driver’s seat of course and asking how much water we carry and wanting to see some of the tools,” said McDaniel.

Jonathan Sublet says to make a safer community you not only have to make relationships in it but with those who protect it.

“We all come with prejudices and biases and our own lens because of things we have gone through in our own life and one of the things that help work through all of that are not talking points, not stances on issues but relationships, deep relationships,” said Sublet.

Law enforcement officers had the chance to do the same, while letting residents know the sacrifices they make to protect them.

“We keep the community safe for you to enjoy that is what Law enforcement does, we put ourselves in front of the danger to protect you,” said Patti Sweet, a volunteer with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

