Manhunt is in progress in Jefferson County following a traffic stop

Law enforcement agencies are in the area of Whitaker Rd conducting the manhunt for a car...
Law enforcement agencies are in the area of Whitaker Rd conducting the manhunt for a car jacking suspect, officials stated.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By Reina Flores
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A manhunt is underway in Jefferson County after two suspects fled following an attempted traffic stop on the Kansas turnpike.

A KHP trooper attempted to make a traffic stop of what turned out to be a stolen vehicle near the junction of 82nd Street and 259th Street on the K-16 Highway.

Jefferson County says one of the suspects is a Black male wearing a blue shirt and the other is a Hispanic male wearing a white shirt.

Lt. Bruce Lockhart says the trooper tried to make a stop on the turnpike east of Lawrence in the westbound lanes.

The driver fled north, eventually wrecking out east of McLouth. KHP as well as the Douglas and Jefferson County Sheriffs Offices are involved in the search.

Lt. Lockhart urges those in the area to be aware, and if they see the potential suspects, to call 9-1-1.

