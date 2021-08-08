Hours-long standoff ends in arrest of man also wanted in connection to shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say a man was arrested after barricading himself inside a house for hours, causing a standoff early Sunday morning.

TPD responded to a call of a possible domestic disturbance on the 800 block of SW Lincoln Street around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning. A female left the residence but a male stayed inside and refused to come out of the house or speak with officers. Once he was identified, it was learned that he was wanted by TPD in connection to a shooting that happened a little more than a week ago.

TPD and crisis negotiators were able to arrest the suspect just after 9 a.m. this morning.

Trent Robbins, 27, surrendered to law enforcement and he was booked in the Shawnee County Jail on multiple charges, including aggravated domestic battery, felon in possession of a firearm, and criminal damage to property.

Police say he is also wanted in connection to a shooting that happened on July 30th. 13 News archives show a shooting happened that morning in the parking lot of a gas station on Sixth Avenue that left a victim with life-threatening injuries. 13′s Phil Anderson filed the story.

We’ve reached out to TPD, but police have not yet confirmed if this is the shooting to which they’re referring.

