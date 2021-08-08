Advertisement

Hours-long standoff ends in arrest of man also wanted in connection to shooting

Trent Robbins, 27
Trent Robbins, 27(Topeka Police Department)
By Jared Broyles
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say a man was arrested after barricading himself inside a house for hours, causing a standoff early Sunday morning.

TPD responded to a call of a possible domestic disturbance on the 800 block of SW Lincoln Street around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning. A female left the residence but a male stayed inside and refused to come out of the house or speak with officers. Once he was identified, it was learned that he was wanted by TPD in connection to a shooting that happened a little more than a week ago.

TPD and crisis negotiators were able to arrest the suspect just after 9 a.m. this morning.

Trent Robbins, 27, surrendered to law enforcement and he was booked in the Shawnee County Jail on multiple charges, including aggravated domestic battery, felon in possession of a firearm, and criminal damage to property.

Police say he is also wanted in connection to a shooting that happened on July 30th. 13 News archives show a shooting happened that morning in the parking lot of a gas station on Sixth Avenue that left a victim with life-threatening injuries. 13′s Phil Anderson filed the story.

We’ve reached out to TPD, but police have not yet confirmed if this is the shooting to which they’re referring.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Garth Brooks is offering vaccinations at his concert in Kansas City, Mo.
KDHE: Unvaccinated Kansans required to quarantine following Garth Brooks concert
Authorities say a person failed to stop at a stop sign in a fatal wreck in Jefferson Co.
UTV accident claims the life of Holton man. (AP)
Holton man killed in UTV accident
(FILE PHOTO)
Missing boaters located at Perry Lake
Tria Evans
Kansas High Court denies appeals of woman who murdered her ex-boyfriend, set his mother’s house on fire

Latest News

Shawnee County pools and aquatics centers will be closing early this year
Law enforcement agencies are in the area of Whitaker Rd conducting the manhunt for a car...
Manhunt is in progress in Jefferson County following a traffic stop
13 News This Morning Birthday Club 8-8-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club 8-8-21
A police car.
TPD arrests man connected to July shooting