Topeka High’s Drumline performs at Rossville’s Tall Corn Festival

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A 5K run, softball tournament, and a parade down Main Street are all activities included in the Tall Corn Festival.

Last year, the annual event was canceled due to Covid-19, but this year, one performing group is happy to be back in front of the crowd.

“Well it’s been a long road as you know covid came and took our summer away but it just feels good to be back out here with my guys and my girls and getting back to our grind and getting back to feeding off of the crowd’s energy and a lot of what the drumline does is feed off the crowd’s engagement and so its good to finally see people again,” said student, DeAndre Hicks.

Topeka High drumline always makes a special appearance at the festival to provide the audience with live music and entertainment, which is why they jumped at the opportunity to come back.

“We love Rossville and all of the towns we visit, communities like this are always so fascinated with a group like this because Topeka High is known for diversity and we bring it to a small town like Rossville and they are so kind, everywhere we go they are always so kind because they usually don’t see things like this,” said Assistant Band Director, Sal Cruz.

The drumline wasn’t able to perform while the pandemic was happening, hicks said practicing while following the CDC guidelines was tough, but to step in front of a crowd again, was worth it.

“We were practicing heavy and we were performing in front of nobody and just basically in front of ourselves and sometimes playing in front of our teddy bears and stuff at home, but now it feels good now that most of us are vaccinated and things are starting to get back open again,” Hicks said.

