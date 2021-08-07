Advertisement

Storms tonight will bring much needed rain

Storms could become severe producing wind and hail
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All of Northeast Kansas will be cooking today with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Winds will be breezy from the south between 10-20 mph with the occasional gust upwards of 30 mph. The high winds though should help with mixing the atmosphere and therefore make it fell less humid than what it could.

Storms are expected overnight tonight between after 11PM, possibly much later. Some of these storms could become strong and severe and produce an isolated hail stone slightly larger than a quarter and winds between 60-70 mph. Areas in Central Kansas and along the Kansas/Nebraska state line have the highest chances at seeing these threats. Localized heavy rainfall could also cause flooding.

Tonight Storm Zone
Tonight Storm Zone(WIBW)

Overnight tonight temperatures will be warm in the mid 70s with south winds still being breezy between 10 to 15 mph.

Another hot day is scheduled for Sunday with south winds still keeping the humidity at bay just a bit under mostly sunny conditions. There is a second chance for storms Sunday night similar to tonight although the severe risk is lower, but not zero. I think the highest chances for seeing marginally severe storms Sunday night will remain in Central Kansas, but we shouldn’t rule out a chance of seeing some isolated hail and winds up to 60 mph on Sunday night in Northeast Kansas.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds S 10-20 mph, G 30 mph.

Tonight: Scattered storms, some could become severe. Best timing for storms is after 11PM, likely later. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds S 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Winds S 10-20 mph, G 25.

Monday is forecast to be the hottest day this week with highs in the upper 90s and low 100s. The heat index Monday will likely be closer to 105 degrees as winds will be from the south between 10 to 15 mph.There is a slight chance for rain on Monday night and again on Tuesday night.

Towards the end of the week into next weekend, there are indications of another cold front that would kick back our high temperatures to the 80s. This will be a nice cool down, but we will have to get through the Summer heat first!

13 First Alert 8-Day Forecast
13 First Alert 8-Day Forecast(WIBW)

Taking Action:

  1. Heat returns: Make sure you’re staying safe by drinking plenty of water, limiting your outdoor exposure, listening to your body, keep your pets in mind and never leave a child/pet in a backseat of a car. With how warm these nights will be, in the 70s make sure you have a cool place to stay at night with AC.
  2. If you have outdoor plans today, definitely stay weather aware in the afternoon/evening but you don’t have to cancel your plans. The storms will likely hold off until closer to midnight.

