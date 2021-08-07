Storms late tonight bring potential for severe weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The south winds have blown strong all day today with gusts ranging between 25-35 mph. Temperatures have also been warm today with many seeing at least the mid 90s.

Storms are expected overnight tonight after 11PM, possibly later. Some of these storms could become strong and severe and produce an isolated quarter sized hail stone and winds between 60-70 mph. Areas in Central Kansas and along the Kansas/Nebraska state line have the highest chances at seeing these threats including Concordia, Marysville, Clay Center and Seneca. Localized heavy rainfall tonight could also cause flooding.

Aside from the storm chances, overnight temperatures will be warm in the mid 70s with south winds still being breezy between 10 to 15 mph.

We crank up the temperatures again on Sunday with south winds still keeping the atmosphere mixed and should provide some relief from the intense heat when outdoors. There is a second chance for storms Sunday night similar to tonight although the severe risk is lower, but not zero. Sunday night’s storm zone is highest in Southeast Kansas with storms likely initiating near I-35 between Emporia to Kansas City in the late afternoon and early evening. The main hazards Sunday night are strong wind gusts up to 60 mph.

Tonight: Scattered storms, some could become severe. Best timing for storms is after 11PM, likely later. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds S 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Winds S 10-20 mph, G 25.

Monday is forecast to be the hottest day this week with highs in the upper 90s and low 100s. The heat index Monday will likely be closer to 105-108 degrees as winds will be from the south between 10 to 15 mph. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms on Monday night where one or two storms could become marginally severe. Tuesday night also brings the potential for isolated severe storms. Both days will need to be watched so stay with 13 News for the latest.

Towards the end of the week into next weekend, there are indications of another cold front that would kick back our high temperatures to the 80s. This will be a nice cool down, but we will have to get through the Summer heat first!

Taking Action:

Heat returns: Make sure you’re staying safe by drinking plenty of water, limiting your outdoor exposure, listening to your body, keep your pets in mind and never leave a child/pet in a backseat of a car. With how warm these nights will be, in the 70s make sure you have a cool place to stay at night with AC. If you have outdoor plans today, definitely stay weather aware in the afternoon/evening but you don’t have to cancel your plans. The storms will likely hold off until closer to midnight.

