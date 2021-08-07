Retired Brigadier General to lead Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A retired Brigadier General will serve at the head of the Sunflower State’s Commission on Veterans Affairs.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says retired Brigadier General William Turner, of Manhattan, will be the new Director of the Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs Office.

“Through his distinguished military service here in Kansas and across the country, General Turner has gained a wealth of experience in program management, executive leadership, and collaboration,” Governor Kelly said. “I know that he will bring valuable skills and perspectives to the Commission, and he’ll work hard to provide Kansas veterans and their families with direction and assistance receiving the benefits and care they so richly deserve.”

Currently, Gov. Kelly said General Turner serves as a Senior Leader Mentor for the U.S. Army mission Command Training Program at Ft. Leavenworth. Previously, she said he served as the Deputy Commanding General of Support for Ft. Riley’s First Infantry Division, as the Chief of Field Artillery at Ft. Sill, Olka., and held several leadership positions at the Dept. of the Army Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

“I am grateful to Governor Kelly for this opportunity to lead Kansas’ efforts to provide quality care and professionalism for our Veterans and their families,” Brigadier General Turner said. “It is an honor and privilege to represent and serve our Veteran community in this capacity. I look forward to working with our federal and state governments, as well as the many Veteran Service Organizations and like stakeholders, to provide the best services to our Veterans of all ages, races, and genders. Ultimately, we want to create an environment that makes Kansas the desired place for Veterans to live, work, and raise their families.”

Gov. Kelly said she thanked previous KCVAO Director Gregg Bufen, who announced his retirement on Friday, for his years of service to Kansas veterans.

“I want to express my thanks and appreciation to Gregg Burden for his service as the director of this commission, and for his diligent work providing our brave military veterans and their families with support and resources,” Governor Kelly said. “Through his work, Gregg has significantly furthered our mission to make Kansas the best state in the nation for our military veterans and their families to call home.”

“It’s been an honor serving the nearly quarter-million Veterans of our great State for the past ten years,” Burden said. “The Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs Office (KCVAO) has continually strived to provide the best service and care to our veterans ensuring they receive all the benefits that they have earned. I’m proud of the many accomplishments we have made during my tenure and anticipate great things from this agency in the future.”

According to Gov. Kelly, Burden was appointed by former Gov. Sam Brownback in 2011 to be Director of the Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs.

