Oliver Brown Elementary School hosts open house tours

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan’s newest elementary school, which is located in Pottawatomie County, hosted an open house and ribbon cutting Saturday morning.

More than 65 years after the landmark Brown versus Board of Education Supreme Court case, the Oliver Brown Elementary School in Manhattan is ready for the first year of students to walk through the doors.

“I want it to be a place where students are welcomed. I wanted to set a model for what schools should be how students should feel when they walk through the door.” Oliver Brown Elementary School Principal Erin Lopez says.

Oliver Brown’s wife and family were on hand for the celebration and talked about the impact this new school will have on students who will learn more about the school’s namesake.

“They know education is important, and we know that this will be a place that will inspire them to develop that passion for learning.” Oliver Brown’s daughter, Cheryl Brown Henderson says.

Teachers and staff have been in the building for only a few days but are preparing the classrooms to be ready for students in just over a week.

“I know there’ll be a diverse student body, and that is certainly illustrates what Brown was all about, you know my father believed that the highest calling was bringing people together.” Brown Henderson says.

Oliver Brown Elementary School is the first new school to the district in more than 20 years and will open its doors for the first day of school on August 18th, 2021.

Oliver Brown Elementary School ribbon cutting (WIBW)

