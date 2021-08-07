New PSA warns of dangers of Delta variant, urges Kansans to get vaccinated against COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has released a new PSA with the KDHE to warn Kansans of the dangers of the Delta variant and urge Kansans to get vaccinated if they have not already done so.

Governor Laura Kelly says as the Delta variant continues to spread throughout Kansas, she has released a Public Service Announcement to urge Kansans to protect their communities and families by getting vaccinated. The PSA reminds Kansans the variant is twice as infectious as previous versions of the coronavirus and now accounts for almost all new cases in the Sunflower State. She said the spot focuses on vaccines, which is the best way to prevent serious illness and hospitalization from the virus.

“While we hoped this summer would be the return to normal we have all been waiting for, serious COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise, and the Delta variant is one of the primary drivers of COVID infections across our state,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “We have to do everything we can to get the virus under control and protect our communities. The answer - the vaccine - is in our hands, but we’re going to need to work together to ensure we all get vaccinated and stay safe.”

According to Gov. Kelly, those who are not vaccinated are at the greatest risk right now. She said 99% of COVID deaths and over 97% of COVID hospitalizations nationally have been in those that are unvaccinated. The vaccine is free, safe and can help save lives.

In addition to getting vaccinated, Gov. Kelly said if someone close to you has been exposed to COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status, get tested as soon as possible. She said testing is also free, even if someone has been tested before.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, click HERE.

For more information about COVID-19 tests, click HERE.

