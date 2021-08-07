A new addition kicks in on First Friday Art Walk in NOTO

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new addition is ‘kicking in’ on the First Friday Art Walk in NOTO, plus National Night Out is almost here for Topeka and Shawnee County residents!

It’s a game you may not have seen around here. Footpool combines two games in one.

“It’s a sport that’s played, brought up by a couple of French guys and they played in Europe and they run tournaments and I thought there’s no one in the midwest that has one, so let’s put one together,” Owner of Amused, DeAna Morrison explained.

The owner of Amused, DeAna Morrison held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new attraction during the First Friday Art Walk in NOTO.

“We were looking for something fun to do with the courtyard, we could do stage, or we can do bands and that kind of thing, but we wanted to do something a little bit different,” Morrison said.

“They’re always asking how you play and it’s just like pool, but with your feet instead of a cue. It’s not as easy to control as it is with standard billiards,” Morrison said. “So that’s kind of different for the people who play that a lot. It’s a lot of fun we get people of all ages, so it’s not specific to some certain group. It’s really a whole family thing, it’s kind of equal footing. the kids are just as goods as the parents, sometimes often better.

People could also enjoy the art in the gallery and live music by Ellie Smith at Red Bud Park.

Over in Southwest Topeka, the Hyvee parking lot hosted Safe Streets ‘National Night Out’ kick-off party.

“The neighbors are really anxious you know to get out and meet their neighbors and so what better way than to have a big party and get everybody together,” Judy Wilson, National Night Out Program Coordinator said.

45 events around Shawnee County will bring neighborhoods together on Saturday to get to know each other.

“Like individual-neighborhood events so we have 45 going on tomorrow and about 6000 people participating,” Wilson said. “Of course, the purpose is to reduce crime. So if you get to know your neighbors and of course this is a good example then the crime reduces. Well, I looked at the crime stats just the other day we were down 974 from this time last year on property crime, and that’s what it’s about.”

All ‘National Night Out’ events are listed on the Safe Street website at safestreets.org.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.