Lawrence Police look for information in possible hit and run
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police are looking for a person possibly related to an accident who left the scene.
The Lawrence Police Department says in a Facebook post that it is looking for information about a person is could be associated with a traffic accident in which they left the scene.
LKPD said if anyone has information about the case to call its non-emergency line at 785-832-7509.
