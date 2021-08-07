Lawrence Police look for information in possible hit and run

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police are looking for a person possibly related to an accident who left the scene.

The Lawrence Police Department says in a Facebook post that it is looking for information about a person is could be associated with a traffic accident in which they left the scene.

LKPD said if anyone has information about the case to call its non-emergency line at 785-832-7509.

