Lawrence Police look for information in possible hit and run

Lawrence Police look for person possibly involved traffic accident.
Lawrence Police look for person possibly involved traffic accident.(Lawrence Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police are looking for a person possibly related to an accident who left the scene.

The Lawrence Police Department says in a Facebook post that it is looking for information about a person is could be associated with a traffic accident in which they left the scene.

LKPD said if anyone has information about the case to call its non-emergency line at 785-832-7509.

